About this product
Our CBD Capsules contain a full-spectrum hemp extract with 25 mg of cannabinoids per SoftGel capsule. Designed for an easy, convenient, and taste-neutral CBD experience. Great for those on the go!
- Easy to digest, easy to swallow
- USA Grade-A premium Full Spectrum CBD – 25mg per serving
- Discreet and consistent dosage
- 3rdParty lab tested
- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free
- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)
