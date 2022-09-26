Show your tattoo some love! Replenish moisture to your tattoos with our CBD Tattoo Aftercare Cream. This intricate formulation helps promote the regrowth of skin cells while rejuvenating the skin. This product was designed to protect your fresh tattoo while keeping pre-existing ones bold and bright.



- Promotes healing and soothes skin

- Calms inflammation and irritation

- USA Grade-A premium CBD – 20mg

- 3rd-party lab-tested

- 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free

- USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)