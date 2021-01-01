About this product

Use our molds to create a custom cannabis cigar and elevate the way you medicate. Cannagars provide smoother and fatter hits so you can get the full flavor from your product. Pre-made canngars cost hundreds of dollars, sell out quickly, and are limited to a few dispensaries in select states. Our molds let you create unlimited cannagars at a fraction of the price. We want you to be the creator of your smoking experience. You can choose your favorite strains, even topping it off with concentrates. Give yourself the ultimate experience - on your terms.



Cannagar Size:

0.5 inch diameter x 2.5 inches long



Includes:

Skewers

Wooden tip

Molds

Wrap

Funnel

Packing Tool