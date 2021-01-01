About this product
Create a cannabis cigar that burns for up to 2 hours. Perfect to be enjoyed by yourself or shared with others.
Our G2 small cannagar mold easily fits 3.5-7 grams depending on how tight you pack it. The tighter you pack it, the slower it burns!
All second generation cannagar molds come with a built in funnel and latch system that make it even easier to use.
