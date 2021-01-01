Qloud Up
Nexus Dual Quartz Atomizer - Pearl White
About this product
Temperature Control Capability
Longest Lasting Atomizer
Crystal Quartz Chamber (½ gram capacity)
Deep-Seated Dual Crystal Quartz Rods
Finest Titanium Coils
510 Threaded
Compatible with most disposable cartridges
No Wicks, Glues or Dyes
Designed in the USA
Quality Inspected in the USA
Longest Lasting Atomizer
Crystal Quartz Chamber (½ gram capacity)
Deep-Seated Dual Crystal Quartz Rods
Finest Titanium Coils
510 Threaded
Compatible with most disposable cartridges
No Wicks, Glues or Dyes
Designed in the USA
Quality Inspected in the USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!