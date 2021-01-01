About this product
Here is the new base edition Quant flower vaporizer.
Available in a stylish rubberised matte black finish that keeps the Quant close to hand. Features a stainless steel chamber with 0.2g flower capacity. Ideal for making flower last longer with higher efficiency.
Switches on with 5 clicks, activating the OLED screen and heating element. Once on, simply choose your desired temperature via the up and down buttons. The Quant will rapidly heat, hitting temperature within 30secs.
The Quants primary function is dry herbs, however works great with wax and oil via the Quartz chamber (included in purchase). Simply load the quartz chamber ¼ full, Insert into heating chamber, turn device to max temperature 430F, let it heat until 140 seconds is reached on the timer and your ready to hit.
The Quant is simple to use, matched with high end design, easily fits within a purse or pocket with 3in1 functionality (herbs, wax and oils).
About this brand
Quant - Premium Vaporizer
Quant Vapor is a premium vaporizer hardware supplier, with a mission to offer top end design with affordability and outstanding performance.
Our passion lies in design. Bringing to market, desirable lifestyle vaporizer products that stand out from the crowd. Championing uniqueness in both look and feel. Creating vaporizer products that offer more than just great functionality.
Our brand name “Quant” is derived from Quantum Physics. Representing the dual nature of life. Where the world is felt as waveforms or seen as matter. Quant vapor is the fusion of imagination and form.
