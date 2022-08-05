Quanta CBD Muscle Rub Plus Topical - 5 x 1 ounce Tins
About this product
Use for all muscle and joint pain including arthritis, piriformis syndrome, muscle spasms, osteoporosis, severe neuropathy pain, fibromyalgia and more. Never greasy, our Hemp CBD lightly scented herbal rub will change the way you think about muscle rubs.
CBD (150 mg) - relief from chronic pain and an anti-inflammatory*
Arnica & Turmeric - targets inflammation,* muscle aches and stiffness
Essential Oils and Menthol - hydrating, calming and cooling
Our 13 all natural ingredients: Hemp Seed oil, Sunflower oil (Helianthus Annuus), Beeswax (Cera Alba), Menthol Crystals, Meadowfoam Seed oil (Limnanthes Alba), CO2 Extracted Hemp CBD (Cannabidol), Arnica Montana oil, Turmeric oil (Tocopherylacetate Non-GMO), Proprietary blend of essential oils including: Camphor, peppermint, lavender, ginger, and clove, Vitamin-E oil.