Quanta CBD Pain Relief Rub is a premium natural product infused with arnica, turmeric, and a proprietary blend of essential oils for maximum anti-inflammatory relief. Packed with pain-fighting ingredients, our product works synergistically to increase circulation, ease aches and pains, and provide maximum relief, comfort, and overall well-being.



This powerful all-natural topical combines the best of science and nature, setting new expectations in pain relief. Our product works to increase circulation, ease aches, pains, and promote overall well-being.



Use for all muscle and joint pain including arthritis, piriformis syndrome, muscle spasms, osteoporosis, severe neuropathy pain, fibromyalgia and more. Never greasy, our Hemp CBD lightly scented herbal rub will change the way you think about muscle rubs.



CBD (150 mg) - relief from chronic pain and an anti-inflammatory.* Our polarized pain relieving CBD oil differentiates our product from other CBD products in the market.

Arnica & Turmeric - target inflammation,* muscle aches, and stiffness.

Essential Oils and Menthol - hydrating, calming and cooling.



Patented Polarization Technology: Increases bio-energy resulting in a product that works faster and lasts longer.



Our 13 all natural ingredients: Hemp Seed oil, Sunflower oil (Helianthus Annuus), Beeswax (Cera Alba), Menthol Crystals, Meadowfoam Seed oil (Limnanthes Alba), CO2 Extracted Hemp CBD (Cannabidiol), Arnica Montana oil, Turmeric oil (Tocopherylacetate Non-GMO), Proprietary blend of essential oils including: Camphor, peppermint, lavender, ginger, and clove, Vitamin-E oil.