QUANTA 500mg CBD VAPE PEN - No other accessories necessary - This pen should last you a month with daily use.



An ultra-premium CBD oil product containing naturally-derived cannabidiol (CBD). Packed with pain-fighting, natural ingredients to help manage pain, swelling, ease muscle tension, this simple product will help with anxiety relief as well. Quanta’s vapes​ are tempered glass disposable vapes with large intake holes designed not to leak and engineered to vape potent oils and thicker concentrates while maximizing the amount of vape per hit.



100% Natural Product Ingredients



Pure Hemp derived CBD Oil



Fractionated Coconut Oil



Blend of Essential Oils



1 x 500mg QUANTA CBD Cartridge



Features



INHALABLE VAPE - FASTEST DELIVERY METHOD OF CBD INTO THE BODY.

POLARIZED CBD - INCREASED BIOACTIVITY - BETTER AND FASTER ABSORPTION COMPARED TO NON-POLARIZED PRODUCTS.

LAB TESTED 100% CLEAN Naturally GROWN HEMP - NO THC, NO MOLD OR PESTICIDES.

100% NATURAL PRODUCT - NO SYNTHETIC CARRIERS LIKE PG, PEG OR GLYCERIN

SAFEST VAPE USING CERAMIC ATOMIZER

Ingredients: 50% Active CBD, 49% Hemp Oil, essential oil for flavor.



Vaping is the most direct way to get CBD as it bypasses your liver and gut and goes straight to your bloodstream - so it has a higher bio-availability versus an edible (like a CBD cookie or CBD chocolate, for example). When you vape CBD, you are essentially heating CBD oil to the point where it becomes an inhalable vapor.



There is zero THC in the Quanta CBD Vape Pen and there is also zero Propylene Glycol (a thinning agent), which can cause throat irritation and allergic reaction. All of our CBD is lab tested (across all products) from seed to sale.



Many people use a vape pen for inflammation, joint & muscle pain, arthritis, overall body pain.