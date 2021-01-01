About this product

As the name suggests, this hybrid is the result of crossing the very widely used AK-47 and the high yielder M-39. As a result, the AK 39 Feminized is a potent cannabis strain that will delight you with its high yields of resin-covered buds, unique aromas and lemony taste. The high is strong because of its potent THC levels.



AK-39 feminized seeds INFO:

Sex Feminized

Variety Mostly Indica

Genetics AK-47 x M-39

Flowering Type Photoperiod

Flowering Time 50 to 65 Days

Harvest Month October

Where to Grow Indoor, Outdoor

Taste / Flavor Lemony

Yield High THC 21%