As the name suggests, this hybrid is the result of crossing the very widely used AK-47 and the high yielder M-39. As a result, the AK 39 Feminized is a potent cannabis strain that will delight you with its high yields of resin-covered buds, unique aromas and lemony taste. The high is strong because of its potent THC levels.
AK-39 feminized seeds INFO:
Sex Feminized
Variety Mostly Indica
Genetics AK-47 x M-39
Flowering Type Photoperiod
Flowering Time 50 to 65 Days
Harvest Month October
Where to Grow Indoor, Outdoor
Taste / Flavor Lemony
Yield High THC 21%
Quebec Cannabis Seeds
Quebec Cannabis Seeds (QCS) is a leading provider of cannabis strains in Canada and in the world. We are the ideal online market for high quality marijuana seeds in different varieties: Autoflowering, Feminized and CBD marijuana seeds. So whether it is some massive yielders you’re looking for, or very interesting phenotypes, we’ve got you covered! Looking for seeds that will survive North America's harsh climate? You came to the right place.