Quebec Blue Cannabis Seeds Feminized
Quebec Blue Strain is a 40% indica 60% sativa hybrid that was bred by crossing Blue Fire with the elite Grand Daddy Purple clone. It is an extremely vigorous strain with high aromatic output and very good yields. Some examples display blue, purple and red colours towards the end of flowering, especially if temperatures fall markedly at night.
Quebec Blue is quite an early maturing strain that can be grown indoors and outdoors even in temperate regions. Indoor flowering takes 8 weeks at the end of which the grower will reap prodigious yields which usually be in the range 500 – 650 gr/m2 when grown under 600-watt lights. Outdoor harvests in the northern hemisphere will fall in October with each plant capable of producing between 500 – 750 gr. each.
Quebec Blue INFO:
GENETICS Blue Fire X Grand Daddy Purple
PLANT TYPE 40% Indica |60% Sativa
CULTIVATION Indoors | Outdoors
AVERAGE YIELD Indoors 500 - 600 g/m² Outdoors 500 – 750 gr.
FLOWERING PERIOD 8 - 10 weeks
THC 23%
About this brand
Quebec Cannabis Seeds
Quebec Cannabis Seeds (QCS) is a leading provider of cannabis strains in Canada and in the world. We are the ideal online market for high quality marijuana seeds in different varieties: Autoflowering, Feminized and CBD marijuana seeds. So whether it is some massive yielders you’re looking for, or very interesting phenotypes, we’ve got you covered! Looking for seeds that will survive North America's harsh climate? You came to the right place.