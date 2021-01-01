About this product

Quebec Blue Cannabis Seeds Feminized

Quebec Blue Strain is a 40% indica 60% sativa hybrid that was bred by crossing Blue Fire with the elite Grand Daddy Purple clone. It is an extremely vigorous strain with high aromatic output and very good yields. Some examples display blue, purple and red colours towards the end of flowering, especially if temperatures fall markedly at night.



Quebec Blue is quite an early maturing strain that can be grown indoors and outdoors even in temperate regions. Indoor flowering takes 8 weeks at the end of which the grower will reap prodigious yields which usually be in the range 500 – 650 gr/m2 when grown under 600-watt lights. Outdoor harvests in the northern hemisphere will fall in October with each plant capable of producing between 500 – 750 gr. each.



Quebec Blue INFO:

GENETICS Blue Fire X Grand Daddy Purple

PLANT TYPE 40% Indica |60% Sativa

CULTIVATION Indoors | Outdoors

AVERAGE YIELD Indoors 500 - 600 g/m² Outdoors 500 – 750 gr.

FLOWERING PERIOD 8 - 10 weeks

THC 23%