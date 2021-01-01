About this product

Quebec Gold 2.0 cannabis seeds belong to a feminised Sativa/Indica cannabis strain obtained by crossing a Big Bud and a selection of Skunks. The resulting hybrid is a true champion that has been awarded several prizes since its official release in 2017. Its main characteristics are the delicious lemony flavour and aroma, the unique high and the impressive yield.



Generally speaking, this strain grows into a wonderful, fast-flowering, hassle-free, vigorous, big cannabis plant that yields large, heavy, compact buds laden with resin. Its massive yield usually requires the use of stakes.



Quebec Gold 2.0 cannabis seed performs well indoors by monitoring size, to ensure it does not stretch excessively. Outdoors, growers should bear in mind that this plant is quite susceptible to moisture and that indoor growers employ anti-odour filters to mask its tell-tale scent.



From the connoisseur perspective, Quebec Gold 2.0’s flavour and aroma are intense, with notes of fresh lemon. The effect is powerful but balanced, starting with a very pleasant cerebral high followed by a sweet feeling of body relaxation. It is the perfect cannabis strain to enjoy and unwind in both solo and social settings.



Quebec Gold 2.0 INFO



Suitable for Indoors and outdoors

Sex Feminized

Genotype 50% Sativa/ 50% Indica

Cross Big Bud x selection of Skunks

Indoor flowering time 45-50 days

Outdoor harvest time Last Week of Octorber

Indoor yield 625 g/m2

Outdoor yield 1300 g/plant

Outdoor height Up to 2.5 m

THC High (18-21%)

CBD Medium



