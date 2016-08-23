Loading…
Logo for the brand Queen Bee Cannabis

Queen Bee Cannabis

Afpak

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Afpak effects

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Depression
66% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!