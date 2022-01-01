A Fast-Acting Nano infused gummy with CBN. It is recommended for use at night as it is a potent, natural sleep-aid.



It is made with a water-soluble cannabinoid which makes it easier and faster for the body to process (appx.15-20min).



This Gummy is strain-specific (Tahoe OG) its solvent-free and has NO Artificial flavors or colorings. It is Full Spectrum Rosin and Vegan.



Made with All-Natural Lavender essentials and Blueberry flavor for an exceptional taste.



*CBN can be used effectively as a Natural sleep aid or sedative. Research suggests it works better than most pharmaceuticals. This cannabinoid helps to relieve muscle, joint pain, and inflammation caused by several conditions, including arthritis, fibromyalgia, and Crohn's disease.



Package Contents:



THC- 100 MG



CBN- 50MG



