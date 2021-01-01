qurnt
About this product
Our full spectrum CBD Anti-aging Night Serum is a supplement designed specifically for the face, neck and decolletage. This formulation is a potent and slow absorbing serum with nutrients that fortify your skin throughout the night. Serums and creams with CBD possess unique abilities to help the skin repair and restore with gentle nighttime nourishment.
USAGE
Cleanse and dry your face and neck as usual. With your fingertips, apply a small amount and massage gently onto the face and neck in an upward motion. Enjoy anti-aging nutrients delivered throughout your evening sleep cycle.
HELPFUL FOR
Repairing and restoring dry skin
Delivering gentle moisture
Supplying anti-aging antioxidants
Combatting fine lines & wrinkles
Supporting the skins natural healing
USAGE
Cleanse and dry your face and neck as usual. With your fingertips, apply a small amount and massage gently onto the face and neck in an upward motion. Enjoy anti-aging nutrients delivered throughout your evening sleep cycle.
HELPFUL FOR
Repairing and restoring dry skin
Delivering gentle moisture
Supplying anti-aging antioxidants
Combatting fine lines & wrinkles
Supporting the skins natural healing
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!