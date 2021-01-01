About this product

Our full spectrum CBD Anti-aging Night Serum is a supplement designed specifically for the face, neck and decolletage. This formulation is a potent and slow absorbing serum with nutrients that fortify your skin throughout the night. Serums and creams with CBD possess unique abilities to help the skin repair and restore with gentle nighttime nourishment.



USAGE



Cleanse and dry your face and neck as usual. With your fingertips, apply a small amount and massage gently onto the face and neck in an upward motion. Enjoy anti-aging nutrients delivered throughout your evening sleep cycle.



HELPFUL FOR



Repairing and restoring dry skin

Delivering gentle moisture

Supplying anti-aging antioxidants

Combatting fine lines & wrinkles

Supporting the skins natural healing