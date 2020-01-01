 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. qurnt
qurnt Cover Photo

qurnt

Helping You Find Your qurnt, organically!

CBD Oil PREMIUM 1000 mg
CBD Oil PREMIUM 1000 mg
CBD MINT
CBD MINT
CBD Rub 1000 mg
CBD Rub 1000 mg
CBD CAPSULES FULL SPECTRUM 500 mg
CBD CAPSULES FULL SPECTRUM 500 mg
CBD Anti-aging Night Serum
CBD Anti-aging Night Serum

About qurnt

qurnt Wellness was founded on the principles of honesty, compassion, and integrity. Our products are developed using patented processes ensuring the whole hemp plant is used. This preserves the integrity of the phytonutrients found within the hemp plant. These phytonutrients are the naturally occurring vitamins, minerals, terpenes, and antioxidant compounds that allow our organically grown hemp plant to be such a powerful support for our bodies. qurnt’s hemp is grown and harvested on a quiet Danish farm. With years of practicing organic farming and learning from new scientific findings, we are able to ensure that our hemp is of the highest industry standards. And, there are never any additives. Only the good, never the bad, to allow you to live your fullest life possible.

Candy

more products

Capsules

more products

Lotions

more products

Lubricants & oils

more products

Sprays

more products

Tinctures & sublingual

more products

Available in

Canada, United States