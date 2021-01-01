Loading…
qurnt

CBD CAPSULES FULL SPECTRUM 500 mg

Packed with phytocannabinoid rich full spectrum CBD, these capsules are a convenient and simple way to take your daily dose of whole-plant goodness. We've made it simple to get consistent dosing in an easy to take, pre-measured capsule for on the go convenience.

Each capsule delivers 10mg of full spectrum CBD. We find that most people will get great results with 1 - 2 capsules taken 2 times a day. Personal adjusting of the amount of supplement needed may be required to fit your needs and desires and will depend on your conditions and your sensitivity.

Normal inflammatory response support
Supporting the sense of calmness
Helping to manage achy and stiff joints
Enhancing mental & physical well-being
