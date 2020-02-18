Our Classic CBD Vape Juice brings the soothing relaxation of CBD to your vape, whether it is a pen, pod, or mod device. Enjoy stocking your vape with this finely formulated juice, or use it as an additive to mellow out the effects of your nicotine e-juices. Balanced with a mild infusion of terpenes, the Classic is the gold standard for CBD vape juices.



Ingredients:



Propylene Glycol, Industrial Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD Isolate), Terpenes (non-synthetic)



Product Size: 5 ML



Potency per Bottle: Approx. 125 MG CBD



Our vape juice comes in a bottle with a dropper built into the cap, so you can fill your vaping device of choice. Here are the devices that our vape juice will work in:



Pen Vape (510 thread): These devices are small and portable. They are made of a battery and a tank. Typically, the battery is sold separately from the tank. The tank separates into two parts to allow for filling. Once filled, let the vape juice soak into the wick within the tank for five minutes. This is a process called priming. It is essential to prime when filling any fresh vape tank to prevent the inner wick from burning. Once primed, enjoy vaping!



Pod Vape: These devices are small and portable like pen vapes, but the tank is either a removable proprietary piece or a built-in reservoir. These devices tend to have larger tanks than pen tanks, and more features.



Box Mod: These vapes are larger and more powerful than pod systems. They are suitable for vaping Delta-8 with CBD but are designed for nicotine e-juices. CBD is ideally vaped at a wattage between ten and fifteen watts, while nicotine e-juices are vaped at fifty to one hundred watts. This makes most box mods overpowered for CBD and D8, but suitable so long as the wattage is kept low.



Warnings and Disclaimers Concerning the Use of CBD:

Must be 21 or older to purchase this product.

Keep out of reach of children and pets.

Not for use by women who are nursing or pregnant.

Consult your physician before using this product.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, prevent, or cure any disease.

This product is federally legal in the United States under the 2018 Farm Bill.

