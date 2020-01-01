 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Radix Remedies
Radix Remedies Cover Photo

Radix Remedies

Premium CBD Oil

About Radix Remedies

Radix Remedies provides wellness and relief nationwide through premium hemp based CBD products — tinctures, softgels, salve, & more — organically grown under the sun in the Colorado mountains.