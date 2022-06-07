About this product
box of 50 booklets of Custom printed rolling papers. Made out of fine ultra thin premium rice rolling papers. 100% natural, vegetarian Arabic gum rolling paper for smoking . Chemical Free. Printed using eco-friendly vegetable inks. Perfect for making regular rolls. These papers 1 ¼ sized rolling papers are thin and durable so you can enjoy a slow burn and unique experience.
Our mission is to slow down the violence, and senseless killing of human beings of color, all around the nation, at the hands of their own people..
We promote pride, growth, and evolution, while boldly waving our Rags high, together...
