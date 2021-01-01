About this product

Extra High Strength Purified CBD



3000mg CBD | Zero THC* | 30ml bottle



Independent lab report (CoA) | View recent: Batch 4373.



This tincture contains an extremely high level of cannabidiol (CBD) in certified organic MCT Coconut Oil. Unlike our other products that come with spray caps, it has a measured glass dropper for precision dosing.



It may be taken alone, but to receive the additional benefits of the "entourage effect," we recommend using it to boost our full spectrum Hawaiian CBD oil or combining it with our single rare cannabinoids: THCV, delta-8-THC, CBN, CBG, CBDA or CBC. The mix of cannabinoids as well as natural terpenes and phytochemicals found in full spectrum oils will enhance the benefits of this flavorless purified extract.



CBD may offer mental health benefits including assisting with concentration, relaxation and support in dealing with daily mental stresses. It may also support physical relief from pain and inflammation from daily activities and exercise. More information can be found in this CBD guide on Leafly, the world’s largest cannabis information website and in this Beginner’s Guide to CBD on Project CBD, a non-profit dedicated to publicizing medical research into the benefits of CBD.



Suggested Use



Shake and use measured dropper to dispense 0.25ml (25mg CBD) under tongue, hold for 30 seconds, then swallow. Use 1-2 times daily. Do not exceed 70mg total CBD daily from all sources unless advised by your healthcare provider.



Each drop contains 2.5mg CBD**. A serving size is considered 0.25ml (25mg CBD) and there are 120 servings per 30ml bottle. One dropper-full contains 100mg CBD which is more CBD than one should take in a day.



Store away from heat and light. Use within 6 months of opening or before the expiry date found on your bottle.



Ingredients



Certified Organic MCT Coconut Oil, CBD Isolate.



*THC below lab detectable levels



**Because our oils are formulated from natural extracts, there may be minor variations in cannabinoid potency. For exact potency, please visit our Lab Reports page to look up your independent lab report.



FDA Disclaimer: Consult your healthcare provider before consuming. Cannabinoid use while pregnant or breastfeeding may be harmful. Keep out of reach of children. The statements on this website have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The statements and products on this website and links to other websites are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.