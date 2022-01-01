1:1 Full Spectrum Blend



250mg CBC with 250mg CBD per 30ml bottle



For: Mood enhancement.



This tincture contains a high level of rare cannabinoid cannabichromene (CBC) as well as an equal amount of rare Hawaiian full spectrum CBD hemp extract. Gently flavored with certified organic Italian lemon and wild orange oils, it is intended to be taken as a complete daily hemp supplement.



CBC elevates mood by increasing levels of anandamide, a brain molecule responsible for producing feelings of happiness and bliss. It is also being studied for potential benefits for other ailments. Visit Rare Cannabinoid Company's website for links to scientific studies.



CBD may also offer mental health benefits including assisting with concentration, relaxation and support in dealing with daily mental stresses. It may also support physical relief from pain and inflammation from daily activities and exercise.

