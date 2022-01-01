About this product
Pure (Double Strength)
500mg CBG | 30ml bottle
For: Pain, inflammation after exercise, joint health, and mental wellness.
This tincture contains a uniquely high level of cannabigerol (CBG) in certified organic MCT Coconut Oil.
CBG offers relief from pain and inflammation after exercise, promotes joint health and offers a sense of calm, balance and mental wellness. Visit Rare Cannabinoid Company's website for links to scientific studies on CBG and many different diseases.
This tincture is naturally flavorless and can be taken alone or added to Rare Cannabinoid Company’s Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract, or your current daily CBD or THC cannabinoid wellness regime, for an enhanced “entourage effect.”
About this brand
Rare Cannabinoid Company
World's strongest cannabinoid gummies. First pure THCV and CBDV oils, plus CBN, CBG, CBC, CBDA, Terpenes, full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD. Mix and match to create your own strains and customize your wellness.