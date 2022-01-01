About this product
250mg CBN | 250mg CBD | 30ml bottle
For: Rest, relaxation, and sleep
This tincture contains organically grown rare Hawaiian full spectrum CBD hemp extract enhanced with a high level of cannabinol (CBN). Gently flavored with certified organic Italian lemon and wild orange oils, it is intended to be taken as a complete daily hemp supplement.
CBN is a rare cannabinoid that may assist with rest, relaxation and support for falling asleep faster and staying asleep longer. It is considered to be the most sedative cannabinoid. Other mental and physical benefits have also been reported. Visit Rare Cannabinoid Company's website for links to scientific studies on CBN and its potential benefits.
CBD may also offer mental health benefits including assisting with concentration, relaxation and support in dealing with daily mental stresses. It may also support physical relief from pain and inflammation from daily activities and exercise.
About this brand
Rare Cannabinoid Company
World's strongest cannabinoid gummies. First pure THCV and CBDV oils, plus CBN, CBG, CBC, CBDA, Terpenes, full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD. Mix and match to create your own strains and customize your wellness.