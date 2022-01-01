250mg CBN | 250mg CBD | 30ml bottle



For: Rest, relaxation, and sleep



This tincture contains organically grown rare Hawaiian full spectrum CBD hemp extract enhanced with a high level of cannabinol (CBN). Gently flavored with certified organic Italian lemon and wild orange oils, it is intended to be taken as a complete daily hemp supplement.



CBN is a rare cannabinoid that may assist with rest, relaxation and support for falling asleep faster and staying asleep longer. It is considered to be the most sedative cannabinoid. Other mental and physical benefits have also been reported. Visit Rare Cannabinoid Company's website for links to scientific studies on CBN and its potential benefits.



CBD may also offer mental health benefits including assisting with concentration, relaxation and support in dealing with daily mental stresses. It may also support physical relief from pain and inflammation from daily activities and exercise.