5mg D9THC per Gummy with CBC and CBD | 30 D9THC Gummies per Bottle
Delta-9-THC and CBC (cannabichromene) are the most antidepressant-like cannabinoids, followed by CBD. Mood Gummies contain a full spectrum hemp extract chosen for these specific cannabinoids to improve mood, encourage relaxation, and relieve discomfort. They are vegan and naturally flavored with fresh lime and mint.
Rare Cannabinoid Company
Offering the largest selection of natural cannabinoid oils and gummies. First Delta-9-THC + CBC Mood Gummies, first pure THCV and CBDV oils, plus CBN, CBG, CBGA, CBC, CBDA, Terpenes, full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD. Mix and match to create your own strains and customize your wellness.