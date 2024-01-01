THC + CBG Relief Gummies combine CBG oil for discomfort, soreness, joint support and post-exercise relief with Delta-9-THC and CBD to enhance effects. They also help to reduce the feeling of stress.

Each gummy contains a very large amount of CBG oil - 30mg CBG - as well as 2.5mg hemp-derived delta-9-THC and 10mg CBD oil. There are 30 gummies per jar.

Vegan, all natural, and green apple flavored, they are tasty way to feel good.



