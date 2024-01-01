THC + THCV Gummies combine all the euphoric pleasure of Delta-9-THC with high potency THCV for energy and appetite suppression. This means you receive all the fun minus the munchies and couch-lock tiredness.

Each gummy contains the largest amount of THCV available - 12.5mg - for focus, concentration, exercise, and to reduce hunger. Each lemon-flavored edible also contains 2.5mg hemp-derived Delta-9-THC and 10mg CBD oil.

