25mg THCV per Gummy / 15 Gummies per Bottle

For: Energy, Appetite Suppression, Weight Loss, Addiction



These are the world's strongest THCV gummies. THCV (tetrahydrocannabivarin) is a stimulant that increases energy and suppresses appetite, which aids weight loss. THCV has also been found decrease addiction to nicotine and other chemical substances. Studies also show its potential for helping type 2 diabetes and reducing panic attacks.



Rare Cannabinoid Company's high potency, vegan, lemon-flavored THCV gummies are a tasty way to take THCV.