About this product
25mg THCV per Gummy / 15 Gummies per Bottle
For: Energy, Appetite Suppression, Weight Loss, Addiction
These are the world's strongest THCV gummies. THCV (tetrahydrocannabivarin) is a stimulant that increases energy and suppresses appetite, which aids weight loss. THCV has also been found decrease addiction to nicotine and other chemical substances. Studies also show its potential for helping type 2 diabetes and reducing panic attacks.
Rare Cannabinoid Company's high potency, vegan, lemon-flavored THCV gummies are a tasty way to take THCV.
About this brand
Rare Cannabinoid Company
World's strongest cannabinoid gummies. First pure THCV and CBDV oils, plus CBN, CBG, CBC, CBDA, Terpenes, full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD. Mix and match to create your own strains and customize your wellness.