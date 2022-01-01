Pure (Double Strength)

500mg THCV | 30ml bottle

May Help With: Energy, Appetite Suppression, Weight Loss, Addiction



This is the world's first pure THCV oil product. It contains a uniquely high level of tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV) -- 500mg THCV -- in certified organic MCT Coconut Oil.



THCV is known as “the sports car of cannabinoids" and "skinny weed" for its clear-headed, stimulating, appetite-suppressing, weight-loss promoting properties.



Scientific studies on animals have found that THCV eases nicotine addiction and suggest it can help with other chemical dependencies. It may also help with type 2 diabetes and panic attacks.



This tincture is naturally flavorless and can be taken alone or added to Rare Cannabinoid Company’s full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD for an enhanced “entourage effect" or to THC to recreate the feel of an African landrace sativa such as Durban Poison, Doug's Varin or Pineapple Purps.