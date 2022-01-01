Crunch Berry is a cross between DJ Short's legendary Blueberry and an Exotic Genetix-bred male Triple OG. Due to the presence of two well-known strains, Crunch Berry will undoubtedly offer something novel. This flavorful terpene is certain to please with its OG gassy terpene profile and blueberry influence. Crunch Berry is perfect for a hike through the woods or a day in the park.