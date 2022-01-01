Rare Terpenes' Do-Si-Dos Terpene Spray Bottle is one of our best-selling strain blends. This Terpene Spray Bottle can be utilized with any desired herb. You only need a small amount of Do-Si-So Terpene to bathe your preferred product. The Terpene Blend closely resembles its legendary ancestors, Girl Scout Cookies and Face Off OG. Do-Si-Dos is for you if you enjoy experiencing a splash of relaxation throughout your whole body.