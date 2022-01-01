About this product
Fruity Pebbles Terpene Spray Bottle, just like its name, is a fruity-fun splash by Rare Terpene. This fruity spray bottle allows you to apply a very small amount of Terpene to a large quantity of product.
Having tropical citrus with light creamy hints, Terpene Spray Bottle of Fruity Pebbles is a refreshing treat for you.
Fruity Pebbles Terpene Spray Bottle by Rare Terpenes is packed with progenitors like Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien. The application mechanism makes this Terpene even better when it comes to different food products.
Rare Terpenes
Rare Terpenes is a well-known online store that offers high-quality terpene for sale everywhere to fulfill your needs. Our blends are 100% handcrafted, plant-based, and GMO-free. In addition, we specialize in providing Terpene Blends, terpene sprays, diluents, and cartridges. Grab our offer of Buy 2, Get 1 FREE! Order now.