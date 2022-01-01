Jack Herer Terpene Spray Bottle is one of the most popular products offered by Rare Terpenes. It is named after the same-named author and activist. Jack Herer was developed for the first time in the Netherlands during the mid-1990s.



Jack is the result of crossing Haze, Northern Lights, and Skunk, and has an unmistakable spicy, pine aroma. The most prominent flavors in Jack Herer Terps Spray Bottle are piney, pungent, and earthy.