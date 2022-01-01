Sour Skittlez by Rare Terpenes is another premier Sativa strain. In this Sativa combination, the Bubble Gum and Sour Diesel strains are known to branch out.



Sour Skittlez is renowned for its potent uplifting and cheering effects, as well as its diesel, earthy, and piney aroma. This carefully crafted terpene spray blend with a distinct flavor provides a delectable assortment of Sour Skittles flavors.