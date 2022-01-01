About this product
Sour Skittlez by Rare Terpenes is another premier Sativa strain. In this Sativa combination, the Bubble Gum and Sour Diesel strains are known to branch out.
Sour Skittlez is renowned for its potent uplifting and cheering effects, as well as its diesel, earthy, and piney aroma. This carefully crafted terpene spray blend with a distinct flavor provides a delectable assortment of Sour Skittles flavors.
About this brand
Rare Terpenes
Rare Terpenes is a well-known online store that offers high-quality terpene for sale everywhere to fulfill your needs. Our blends are 100% handcrafted, plant-based, and GMO-free. In addition, we specialize in providing Terpene Blends, terpene sprays, diluents, and cartridges. Grab our offer of Buy 2, Get 1 FREE! Order now.