Angel Cake Refined Live Resin™ PAX Era Pod

Banana OG x Sour Crack x Guava Cake (Sugary / Dough / Citrus)

Hybrid



Raw Garden™ aspires to a higher standard. It’s for when you want to experience more. Do more. Celebrate more. Unwind more.



Our products are made from pure Cannabis flowers. They are wonderful to taste and are rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards, which is why Raw Garden™ is the most trusted and best-selling brand in Cannabis.



Raw Garden high-potency Refined Live Resin™ Pax Era Pods are 100% Cannabis – no additives, fillers, or artificial flavors. Made from Cannabis flower grown by Raw Garden in Central California using entirely organically-based and Clean Green-certified farming techniques that is Cryogenically Flash-Frozen immediately at harvest. These pods are high in THC and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the high-quality source flower from which they are extracted. The Pax Era Pro automatically heats each unique Raw Garden pod to its optimal temperature and allows you to expertly control your dose, achieving the perfect Cannabis experience every time.



Raw Garden Angel Cake: Float like a cloud and indulge in the heavenly taste of sweet fruit and soft vanilla notes.