Raw Garden™
Banana Bread Refined Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Banana Bread 1.0g Cartridge
Banana OG x Grape Crinkle x Triangle Kush
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
Banana OG x Grape Crinkle x Triangle Kush
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
Banana Bread effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!