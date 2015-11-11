ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time.

1558 people reported 13066 effects
Relaxed 61%
Sleepy 56%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 48%
Hungry 39%
Stress 44%
Pain 37%
Insomnia 37%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 24%
Dry mouth 43%
Dry eyes 27%
Paranoid 10%
Dizzy 10%
Headache 5%

Lineage

Grow info

Most popular in