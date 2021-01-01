Raw Garden™
Citrón Tree Refined Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Citrón Tree 0.5g Cartridge
Citrus Slap x Original Glue x Chem Haze
Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
Citrus Slap x Original Glue x Chem Haze
Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!