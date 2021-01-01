Raw Garden™
Citrus Slap #52 Refined Live Resin Cartridge 1g
About this product
Citrus Slap #52 1.0g Cartridge
Slymer x Citrus Sap Pheno
Sativa
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single-source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
