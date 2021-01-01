Raw Garden™
Fire Walker #43 Refined Live Resin Cartridge 1g
About this product
Fire Walker 43 1.0g Cartridge
Fire Walker x Wifi 43 x Sour Stomper
Indica Hybrid
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
