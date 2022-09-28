About this product
High-Fi Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds
Wifi 43 x Lime OG x Kosher Chem x Slymer
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Raw Garden's Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds are varietal specific terpenes and THCa crystallines made from single-source fresh frozen flowers.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Raw Garden
Raw Garden is Your Single Source. We believe in creating pure, clean, all natural, 100% cannabis products that are nurtured and expertly crafted from seed to sale. We stand by our products as everything we make is rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards so you can rest easy knowing you are consuming only the best.
State License(s)
CDPH-10003156