Raw Garden™
High Sierra Refined Live Resin Cartridge 1g
About this product
High Sierra 1.0g Cartridge
Raspberry Trifle x Mendo Punch x Razzle Dazzle
Indica
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single-source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
