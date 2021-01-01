Raw Garden™
Kaleidoscope Cookies #2 Refined Live Resin Cartridge 1g
About this product
Kaleidoscope Cookies #2
Wubba x Dosi Punch x Kosher Chem
Indica
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!