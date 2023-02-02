Leeroy OG x Citrus Sap Sauce (Triangle Kush x Rare Dankness #2) x (Original Glue x Tangie) Indica
Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Raw Garden is Your Single Source. We believe in creating pure, clean, all natural, 100% cannabis products that are nurtured and expertly crafted from seed to sale. We stand by our products as everything we make is rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards so you can rest easy knowing you are consuming only the best.