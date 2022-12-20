About this product
Leeroy Valley Kush Live Resin
Animas Valley x Leeroy OG x Kosher Chem
Indica Dominant Hybrid
Live Resin is made using Raw Garden's Clean Green Certified whole-plant, fresh-frozen flowers.
About this brand
Raw Garden
Raw Garden is Your Single Source. We believe in creating pure, clean, all natural, 100% cannabis products that are nurtured and expertly crafted from seed to sale. We stand by our products as everything we make is rigorously tested to the most exacting quality standards so you can rest easy knowing you are consuming only the best.
State License(s)
CDPH-10003156