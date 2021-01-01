Raw Garden™
Lemon Berry #14 Refined Live Resin Cartridge 1g
About this product
Lemon Berry #14 1.0g Cartridge
Lemon Drop x Chemberry #14
Sativa Hybrid
Raw Garden’s high potency Refined Live Resin™ vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
