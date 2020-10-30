Lemon Drop Refined Live Resin Cartridge 1g
About this product
Strawberry Jack x Slymer x Original Glue
Hybrid
Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with cannabis terpenes.
About this strain
Lemon Drop is a mellow, fluffy bud that provides a pleasant, giggly sensation. This strain tends to provide a more euphoric, focused experience, though some phenotypes produce a stronger body feeling that is relaxing yet not overpowering. Fittingly, Lemon Drop has a lemony, clean taste that is reminiscent of the candy of the same name.
Lemon Drop effects
