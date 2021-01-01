Raw Garden™
Lemon Stomper Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds
About this product
Lemon Stomper Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds
Lime Mojito x Skystomper
Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Raw Garden's Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds are varietal specific terpenes and THCa crystallines made from single-source fresh frozen flowers.
Lime Mojito x Skystomper
Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Raw Garden's Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds are varietal specific terpenes and THCa crystallines made from single-source fresh frozen flowers.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!