Raw Garden™
Orange Sunset Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds
Orange Sunset Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds
Orange Cookies x Dos Y Dos x Extreme OG
Indica Hybrid
Raw Garden's Refined Live Resin™ Diamonds are varietal specific terpenes and THCa crystallines made from single-source fresh frozen flowers.
