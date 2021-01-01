Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Raw Garden™

Raw Garden™

Pai Gow #2 Live Sauce 1g

About this product

Pai Gow #2 Sauce
Jackpot x Purple Punch F2 Pheno
Indica Dominant Hybrid

Live Sauce is crafted using Raw Garden's single-source Clean Green Certified™ fresh-frozen, whole-plant flowers. Through advanced crystallization techniques, our live sauce is refined into a flavorful concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!